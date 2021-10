HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A death investigation is underway in Hollywood after two men were found dead and another was transported to the hospital Wednesday morning, the LAPD said.The three men were all discovered inside a vehicle, authorities confirmed.The bodies of the two deceased men were discovered shortly before 6 a.m. along De Longpre Avenue near McCadden Place, investigators said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.Another man was rushed to a nearby hospital. His condition was not immediately known.