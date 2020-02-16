Family & Parenting

'Mom, be brave:' Daughter writes message of hope in snow to mother battling cancer

CLEVELAND -- An Ohio woman who is battling cancer received a message of hope, written in the snow, from her daughter.

The woman's daughter, Marie Schambach, wrote, 'Mom, be brave,' in some newly-fallen snow on Friday.

Schambach, who is a physician from Guatemala, said she had never even seen snow before. She was inspired to write the message to lift her mom's spirits.

Schambach said she was hoping other patients would see the message and feel like "somebody else cares."

The Cleveland Clinic tweeted a photo of the message, prompting well wishes from others on Twitter.

Schambach said she is happy that others are thinking of her mother.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingohiosocietycancerfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News