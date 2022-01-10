Travel

LA Metro resumes bus fare collection for first time since start of the COVID-19 pandemic

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Fare collection resumed Monday aboard Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority buses after being suspended as a COVID-19 precaution in March 2020.

The fares were suspended to allow people to enter buses in the back, as well as in the front where fares are collected. Train fares were never suspended during the pandemic and collection will continue to be in effect.

To assist with adjustment, Metro is offering half-price passes for six months and larger discounts for eligible low-income passengers.

Discounted passes went on sale in December, and the following promotional fares will be available through July 2022:

-- $3.50 for a Day Pass.
-- $12.50 for a Weekly Pass.
-- $50 for a 30-Day Pass.

Riders who enroll in a regional transportation assistance program called Low-Income Fare is Easy (LIFE) here, will get 90 days of free rides and can then purchase even cheaper LIFE passes:

-- $26 for a 30-day pass that normally costs $76.
-- $6.50 for a 7-day pass that normally costs $19.50.

Metro officials say the LIFE application process has been streamlined and that forms take only a few minutes to complete with basic information on applicants and other household members.

Applicants can take photos of IDs with their phone, upload the images and email the information to Metro. Income can be self-certified if proof is unavailable.

Riders who live in the Antelope Valley, Central Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, South Bay, or Westside Cities can email their applications to lifeinfo@famecorporations.org.

Riders who live in the Gateway Cities or San Gabriel Valley can email their applications to lifeinfo@iilosangeles.org.

Residents can also drop off applications to any Metro Customer Care Center in Los Angeles County.

Discounted fares will be available on Metro TAP vending machines, taptogo.net and at Metro Customer Centers.



To obtain more information about all of Metro's available discounted fare programs, people can visit www.metro.net/fares.
