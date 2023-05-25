Police respond to reports of stabbing on Metro bus in Woodland Hills

Los Angeles police officers are responding to reports of a stabbing on a Metro bus in Woodland Hills.

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police officers are responding to reports of a stabbing on a Metro bus in Woodland Hills.

The incident was reported just after 5 p.m. Wednesday near Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Erwin Street.

Officers rushed to scene after receiving a call that a bus driver had been stabbed.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding, which showed crime tape blocking the bus and a portion of the intersection.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene. A description of the suspect was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.