Metro project reaches construction milestone and begins train testing

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On Monday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti joined metro officials to announce a major milestone on an ongoing transit project that may make traveling in Los Angeles County a lot easier.Construction on the Regional Connector Transit project, which began in 2014, is now 90% complete."Today we have a very important announcement to make that this project, the trackwork, the rail guideway, the platform areas are now complete," said Garcetti.With the trackwork and guideway systems complete, train testing can now begin to make sure everything is operational in time for the opening of the Regional Connector Transit project this fall."I can't wait for all of us to start rolling," said Hilda Solis, Metro Board Chair and LA County Supervisor. "I think the love train is right down there. We're going to jump on it and we're going to enjoy this ride."The $1.8 billion project is an almost two-mile underground light-rail that will connect the A Line, the E Line and the L Line in downtown Los Angeles. The project also includes three new stations, the little Tokyo/Arts District station, the Historic Broadway station and the Grand Avenue Arts/Bunker Hill station."We have some pain that was endured while construction took place over the last eight years, believe it or not," said Jacqueline Dupont-Walker. "But we remain committed to making this happen and today we begin to see what the future can bring."Officials are calling this project a game changer as it is expected to serve roughly 88,000 riders daily and provide a smooth journey from Azusa to Long Beach and from East Los Angeles to Santa Monica through downtown L.A."Once complete this regional connector will weave our light rail lines together and have a truly integrated network," Garcetti said.