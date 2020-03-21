Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Metro to end late-night rail service on Saturday

A Los Angeles Metro train is seen in this undated photo.

A Los Angeles Metro train is seen in this undated photo. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- Transportation officials announced Friday that Metro rail will end late-night service at midnight on Saturday in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Until further notice, last trips departing terminal stations will be at midnight on all trains, Metro said in a press release.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom issues statewide 'stay at home' order in effort to slow COVID-19

Limited service will resume on Monday, March 23 for the Red, Purple, Blue, Expo and Gold lines, which will run every 12 minutes between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., with 20-minute service at all other times.

Purple Line trains will have four cars and Red Line trains will have six cars in order for riders to maintain proper social distancing of six feet.

RELATED: LA County, city issue new 'Safer at Home' restrictions on businesses, activities

Also beginning on Monday, the Green Line will run every 12 minutes between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m., every 15 minutes until 3 p.m., every 12 minutes from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. and then every 20 minutes between 6 p.m. until midnight.

Metro said to make final train connections of the night, it is recommended that riders make sure they are on the rail system by 10:30 p.m. Anyone who needs late night service was advised to consider the Owl Bus Network.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countymetrooutbreakcoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
LA County issues new 'Safer at Home' restrictions
Coronavirus: Newsom issues statewide 'stay at home' order
CORONAVIRUS
This is how couples are tying the knot in the age of COVID-19
Coronavirus: SoCal couple coming home after getting stuck in Philippines
Birthday cards flooding in after WWII veteran's request
Coronavirus: OC authorities report 25% increase in domestic violence calls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Newsom says CA is now in 'pandemic-induced recession'
SoCal father dies waiting for possible COVID-19 plasma donor
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
200-plus gather in Huntington Beach to protest stay-at-home orders
5 health-care workers among COVID-19 deaths in LA County
Birthday cards flooding in after WWII veteran's request
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Show More
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Coronavirus: SoCal couple coming home after getting stuck in Philippines
UCLA doctor breaks down testing, plasma treatment for COVID-19
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 567 new COVID-19 cases
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News