LAPD arrests suspect in deadly Metro shooting, linking him to other gun incidents

Suspect Dwight Panton, 24, is also linked to several other shootings in the Los Angeles area, officials say.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man near the Hyde Park Station of LA Metro's K Line over the weekend.

The shooting occurred about 12:45 p.m. Saturday at Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

On Monday, officers arrested Panton near 50th Street and Ninth Avenue, the LAPD reported. Panton was booked on suspicion of murder and was being held on $3.1 million bail, police said.

"Panton was wearing the same clothing worn by the suspect during the murder and was in possession of a handgun,'' the LAPD said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed charges against Panton for the murder of Adrian Gibbs, the LAPD reported.

According to the LAPD, the District Attorney's Office also filed two counts of attempted murder and one count of assault with a firearm for his alleged involvement in two shootings in the Leimert Park area as well as a shooting in the city of Inglewood.

The crime occurred on the walkway near the Hyde Park K Line, according to Dave Sotero of LA Metro. The victim reportedly had an argument with a group of people, Sotero said.

The K Line is a 5.9-mile, north/south route between the Jefferson Park and Westchester neighborhoods.