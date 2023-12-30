1 injured in shooting on Metro train platform in Hyde Park area, police say

HYDE PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was shot and injured on a Metro train platform in the Hyde Park area, authorities confirmed Saturday.

The shooting happened around 12:43 p.m. at the Hyde Park station for the K Line at Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim's condition was not known, but police said they were taken to a hospital.

The suspect, described as wearing a red shirt with a blue hooded sweatshirt and jeans, was last seen going eastbound on 59th Street from Crenshaw.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.