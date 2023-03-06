Police looking for 4 suspects in alleged racially-charged Koreatown Metro station beating

Authorities released images of the alleged attackers involved in a brutal beating a Metro station in Koreatown last week.

All four men are reportedly in their 20s, according to police.

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities released images of the alleged attackers involved in a brutal beating at a Metro station in Koreatown last week.

The Los Angeles Police Department posted a community alert showing images of the suspects on Twitter.

All four men are reportedly in their 20s, according to police.

They allegedly approached the victim while he was waiting for a train and punched him in the face and body until he lost consciousness. The victim said he remembers the attackers yelling racial slurs at him.

READ MORE | Man says attackers yelled racial slurs at him during beating at Koreatown Metro station

"They didn't give me enough time to run. As soon as I came down the steps at the platform, they came up to me," said the man, who did not wish to publicly disclose his name during an interview with ABC7 last week.

The man said the incident happened as he was going to catch a Purple Line train at the Wilshire/Western station.

"This is bad, period. I want those people to get caught."

After the beating, the victim somehow managed to board another train heading to Union Station. When he got off at the 7th and Figueroa station, he told a few LAPD officers what happened to him.

The man said his head and legs were still sore and that his right elbow is still swollen from the beating and fall.

He said he's now afraid to take public transportation after the attack but has high hopes that police will find the men responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD.