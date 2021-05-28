10 injured after train collides with unoccupied vehicle in Pacoima

EMBED <>More Videos

Injuries reported after train collides with vehicle in Pacoima

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ten people were injured when a Metrolink train struck an unoccupied vehicle on the tracks in Pacoima Friday morning, officials said.

The southbound Metrolink Antelope Valley Line train 212 hit the parked car at the Paxton Street crossing between the Sylmar/San Fernando and Sun Valley stations around 10:45 a.m.

Officials say about 85 passengers were on board the train 212. While 10 people were hurt, only seven were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as several ambulances and fire crews responded to the scene. Additional information about the extent of the passengers' injuries was not immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pacoimalos angeles countylos angelestrain crash
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
VIDEO: 3 Lake Tahoe bears fight over pond space
More TOP STORIES News