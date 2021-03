LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pedestrian died after being struck by a Metrolink train Tuesday morning in the San Fernando Valley, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.The collision occurred about 6:45 a.m. in the 7400 block of North Coldwater Canyon Avenue, the LAFD said. Metrolink train 102 on the Ventura County Line was heading to Los Angeles when it hit the victim, and it was stopped in the area, according to Metrolink.The pedestrian's identity was not immediately disclosed.Coldwater Canyon Avenue was closed in both directions at Raymer Street as a result of the incident.A death investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was underway.