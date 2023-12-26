Metrolink train fatally strikes pedestrian in Covina, stranding passengers for hours

The crash left the 51 passengers stranded on the train for about four hours on Christmas Day.

The crash left the 51 passengers stranded on the train for about four hours on Christmas Day.

The crash left the 51 passengers stranded on the train for about four hours on Christmas Day.

The crash left the 51 passengers stranded on the train for about four hours on Christmas Day.

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Metrolink train struck and killed a pedestrian in Covina on Monday.

The collision involving eastbound San Bernardino line 362 was reported at 3:21 p.m. at the train crossing on Sunflower Avenue.

The crash left the 51 passengers stranded on the train for about four hours. Because of steep terrain in the area, they could not be easily evacuated.

No injuries were reported among passengers. They were given water and snacks while they waited.

The train resumed service at 7:30 p.m. with all 51 passengers on board. The track itself resumed normal operations by 8:20 p.m.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The pedestrian's name was not released.