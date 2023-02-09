SoCal homeowners can get more drought-resistant plants installed with this rebate offer

The Metropolitan Water District offers rebates to residents who want to put in plants that don't need a lot of water to survive.

The Metropolitan Water District offers rebates to residents ripping up their lawns and putting in plants that don't need a lot of water to survive.

ROWLAND HEIGHTS (KABC) -- As the state continues to deal with a historic drought, Southern California homeowners are getting the chance to transform their thirsty grass and gardens.

Krista Guerrero, who works for MWD, took advantage of the offer and now has a native pollinator garden at her Rowland Heights home.

It uses less water and will likely draw in more a more nature-friendly atmosphere.

"Because it's a pollinator garden, we want the birds, and the butterflies and the insects to come, so it's going to look like a beautiful native garden," she said.

She even had crews install a drip irrigation system.

"By changing out my irrigation system from a traditional spray-sprinkler to a drip irrigation system, I expect to see at least a 50 to 60 percent reduction in the amount of water that I use, and a reduction in my water bill anywhere from 30 to 70 percent," she said.

Guerrero said she paid around $8,000 for it all and will get $3,000 in return.

"I will be getting a rebate when the project is done," she said. "I went through the process, same as any other homeowner."

The MWD is reminding residents that despite a few rainstorms over the last several weeks, California remains dry.

"Drought is the new normal," said MWD General Manager Adel Hagekhalil. "The climate has changed and we need to change with it, and every drop we can save and conserve is a drop we can put in our bank account so we can have it available when we are running out of water."

To learn more, visit SoCalWaterSmart's website.