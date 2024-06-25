City of Santa Paula warns residents not to drink water after break-in at main reservoir storage tank

It's unclear when the break-in occurred, but according to a notice issued by the city on Monday, the tank has since been taken offline and will be drained and disinfected.

It's unclear when the break-in occurred, but according to a notice issued by the city on Monday, the tank has since been taken offline and will be drained and disinfected.

It's unclear when the break-in occurred, but according to a notice issued by the city on Monday, the tank has since been taken offline and will be drained and disinfected.

It's unclear when the break-in occurred, but according to a notice issued by the city on Monday, the tank has since been taken offline and will be drained and disinfected.

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Santa Paula is warning residents not to drink its tap water due to a recent break-in at the main reservoir storage tank.

It's unclear when the break-in occurred, but according to a notice issued by the city on Monday, the water may have been contaminated, prompting the tank to be taken offline to be drained and disinfected.

The State Water Resources Control Board along with the Ventura County Environmental Department, and the city of Santa Paula are advising residents to use bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing dishes, making ice, food preparation and bathing until further notice.

A help center has been set up at the Water Treatment Plant located at 532 Main St. - behind the Community Center - where a supply of potable water will be available.

Residents can stop by and collect water on Tuesday from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Wednesday from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.