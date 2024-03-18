Riverside native helps team win championship for inaugural Mexican Softball League season

Linnah Rebolledo of Riverside plays left field for the Charros de Jalisco, who won the inaugural Liga Mexicana de Softbol championship.

Linnah Rebolledo of Riverside plays left field for the Charros de Jalisco, who won the inaugural Liga Mexicana de Softbol championship.

Linnah Rebolledo of Riverside plays left field for the Charros de Jalisco, who won the inaugural Liga Mexicana de Softbol championship.

Linnah Rebolledo of Riverside plays left field for the Charros de Jalisco, who won the inaugural Liga Mexicana de Softbol championship.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The new Mexican Softball League just wrapped up its inaugural season and a Southern California woman was among the players to take home a championship.

Linnah Rebolledo of Riverside plays left field for the Charros de Jalisco, who recently won the Liga Mexicana de Softbol championship.

Linnah's bunt helped clear the bases and secure the 6-0 win during the final game.

Rebolledo, who also played softball at Utah Valley University, told Eyewitness News last month that she sees playing for the team as a "huge opportunity" that is making her family proud and serving as an example for her younger sisters.

Another Southern Californian is also playing for the six-team league. Dafne Yamilet Bravom who grew up in South Los Angeles, plays catcher for the Diablos of Mexico City.

SoCal natives go pro in new Mexican Softball League