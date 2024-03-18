Riverside native helps team win championship for inaugural Mexican Softball League season

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The new Mexican Softball League just wrapped up its inaugural season and a Southern California woman was among the players to take home a championship.
Linnah Rebolledo of Riverside plays left field for the Charros de Jalisco, who recently won the Liga Mexicana de Softbol championship.
Linnah's bunt helped clear the bases and secure the 6-0 win during the final game.
Rebolledo, who also played softball at Utah Valley University, told Eyewitness News last month that she sees playing for the team as a "huge opportunity" that is making her family proud and serving as an example for her younger sisters.
Another Southern Californian is also playing for the six-team league. Dafne Yamilet Bravom who grew up in South Los Angeles, plays catcher for the Diablos of Mexico City.
SoCal natives go pro in new Mexican Softball League