Mexican-American SoCal natives go pro in new Mexican Softball League

When the Mexican Softball League drafted more than 100 players for its inaugural season, two Mexican American athletes and Southern California natives earned positions.

"It's definitely my biggest and best accomplishment, possibly in life, " said catcher Dafne Yamilet Bravo.

Bravo grew up in South Los Angeles and played softball at Cal State Dominguez Hills. Linnah Alezay Rebolledo, a left fielder, is from Riverside and played for Utah Valley University.

"We just got this huge opportunity to come and be part of history, and it just goes to show that like anyone could do it," said Rebolledo.

Both athletes started playing at an early age. Bravo hesitated to try out for the new league after being out of the game for about a year and a half. But she booked a last-minute flight when her mother offered to join her at tryouts.

"When I found out that I made the team it just really honestly changed my life," she said.

The inaugural game hosted a record-breaking more than 14,000 spectators, according to the league's president.

There are six teams in the league, including players from Mexico, Cuba, and Guatemala. Bravo plays for the Diablos from Mexico City and Rebolledo is on the Charros de Jalisco. The experience has also been an opportunity to connect with their roots.

"Especially because I don't speak fluent Spanish. So, I've been learning a lot more. And then just learning more about the culture," said Rebolledo.

Their teams rank in the top two spots so far.

"A huge big opportunity for all of us girls, especially because I also have little sisters who are still playing," said Rebolledo.

"I just really want to make my family proud and be an example for my younger siblings that anything is possible and for all the little girls in the world," said Bravo.

Their last game of the season is scheduled for March 3.