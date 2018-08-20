Mexican state confirms man arrested by ICE in IE is wanted for homicide

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3996645" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man driving his pregnant wife to the hospital for a scheduled C-section was arrested in San Bernardino by ICE agents who said he is wanted in Mexico on homicide charges.

An official of the Mexican state of Guanajuato confirms that a man detained by immigration agents in California is wanted on an arrest warrant for homicide in Mexico.The official was not authorized to be quoted by name and could not say when the crime occurred, but said it was an intentional homicide case akin to a U.S. murder charge.The official said Monday that Mexican prosecutors had asked the U.S. government to help find and detain Joel Arrona Lara.Arrona Lara's wife had to drive herself to the hospital and give birth without her husband after he was detained by immigration agents Wednesday in San Bernardino.The couple came to the U.S. 12 years ago from the city of Leon, Guanajuato, without legal authorization to live in the U.S.