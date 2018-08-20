Mexican state confirms man arrested by ICE in IE is wanted for homicide

Surveillance video from a San Bernardino gas station shows ICE agents taking Joel Arrona-Lara, 36, into custody after stopping him for documentation. (KABC)

MEXICO CITY --
An official of the Mexican state of Guanajuato confirms that a man detained by immigration agents in California is wanted on an arrest warrant for homicide in Mexico.

The official was not authorized to be quoted by name and could not say when the crime occurred, but said it was an intentional homicide case akin to a U.S. murder charge.

The official said Monday that Mexican prosecutors had asked the U.S. government to help find and detain Joel Arrona Lara.

Arrona Lara's wife had to drive herself to the hospital and give birth without her husband after he was detained by immigration agents Wednesday in San Bernardino.

The couple came to the U.S. 12 years ago from the city of Leon, Guanajuato, without legal authorization to live in the U.S.

EMBED More News Videos

A man driving his pregnant wife to the hospital for a scheduled C-section was arrested in San Bernardino by ICE agents who said he is wanted in Mexico on homicide charges.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ICEarrestimmigrationimmigration reformpregnant womangas stationsurveillance videobirthmexicohomicide investigationSan BernardinoSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
New questions raised in ICE arrest of IE man driving pregnant wife to hospital
IE man arrested while taking pregnant wife to hospital wanted for murder, ICE says
Top Stories
New questions raised in ICE arrest of IE man driving pregnant wife to hospital
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Police find meth in car after man passes out at OC McD's drive-thru
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
Officials to release possible motive for Watts family killings
710 Fwy lanes closing for construction in 3 SoCal areas
Tommy Lasorda to be honored with Celebration of Life award
Measles warning issued in Santa Monica
Show More
VIDEO: Suspects run over woman after trying to snatch purse
Here's why you shouldn't flush your contact lenses
Motorcyclist killed in 91 Freeway crash in Anaheim
Body found in Montecito ID'd as missing LA County fire captain
Friend says she was the last to see Shanann Watts alive
More News