Authorities searching for Garden Grove couple who may be missing in Tijuana

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a Garden Grove couple who may be missing in Tijuana.Maria Lopez and Jesus Guillen left Friday morning to check on a property they own at the Mexican border city.According to one of their daughters, they made it to Tijuana and were supposed to head right back to Garden Grove that same day.But the couple has not returned and no one has been able to contact them.Mexican police, the FBI and the U.S. State Department are attempting to find them.Garden Grove police detectives are investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact them.