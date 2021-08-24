Mexican ambassador to the US visits SoCal, discusses border security

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Esteban Moctezuma, the new ambassador of Mexico to the United States, is visiting Southern California this week."As the ambassador of Mexico to the USA I can tell you that the relationship is very, very important," Moctezuma said during an interview at the office of the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles.He says rather than staying in Washington all the time, he wants to reach out to understand the local communities and the people."Governments make regulations, but the ones that trade are people and companies, and so I want to know them and I have been visiting them," Moctezuma said.In the interview with Eyewitness News, issues at the southern border were discussed. In July alone, border agents stopped 212,000 people, including 19,000 unaccompanied children."There is no country in the world that is making such an effort as Mexico in order to contribute to ease the problem of migration at the border with its neighbor," Moctezuma said.He said Mexico is deploying 30,000 federal agents to both the northern and southern borders. He adds Mexico is working with the roots of migration by investing $100 million in El Salvador and Honduras."If you create opportunities in the places that have the problem of sending people out of the country to find a living elsewhere, and most of them come to America, you can solve the problem in their own countries," he said.And like every country, Mexico is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. He says working with the United States, vaccinations is a top priority."We have vaccinated most of the border states in order to reopen the border which is very important for the economy of both countries in the region," Moctezuma said.The ambassador feels there will continue to be cooperation and friendship between the United States and Mexico.