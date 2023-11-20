Brother of Lakers legend Michael Cooper fatally shot in Pasadena park

Lakers legend Michael Cooper is in mourning after his brother Mickey was found fatally shot at a park in Pasadena where they once played basketball as kids.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Lakers legend Michael Cooper is in mourning after his brother Mickey was shot and killed this weekend in Pasadena.

The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday at Washington Park. Pasadena police say officers responded to the park, in the 700 block of West Washington Boulevard, when the department's SpotShotter system detected gunfire in the area.

When officers got to the park they found a man who was unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cooper confirmed to Eyewitness News that the man was Mickey Cooper, his 64-year-old brother. The Coopers grew up in the Pasadena area and Michael recalls playing basketball at that park with his brother when they were kids.

Information about a possible motive and suspect is still under investigation.

Another shooting was reported at the same park last month. Similarly, it was detected by the ShotSpotter system.

Michael Cooper played for the Lakers during the Showtime era of the 1980s, winning five championships with the franchise. After his playing career ended, he served in various coaching positions, including helping lead the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks to two titles.

Cooper also currently contributes to ABC7 basketball coverage as an analyst.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Pasadena Police at (626)744-4241 or provide anonymous information via Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.