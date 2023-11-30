Disturbing details emerge in killing of Hollywood social activist shot in Mid-Cityhome invasion

The man who was fatally shot by a homeless woman who allegedly broke into his apartment in the Mid-City area was identified as a well-known Los Angeles philanthropist.

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Disturbing new details emerged Thursday as authorities investigated the killing of Hollywood social activist Michael Latt, who was shot during a robbery at his Mid-City home.

Latt, 33, was the founder and CEO of Lead With Love, an organization that works to support "influential women and artists of color," according to his website.

A woman living in her car has been arrested for breaking into Latt's home on Monday and fatally shooting him, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The woman, 36-year-old Jameelah Elena Michl, has been charged with murder and first-degree residential burglary with a person present, the DA's office said.

Michl is accused of using a semi-automatic handgun in the crime. "It also is alleged that another person, other than the accomplice, was present in the residence during the commission of the burglary," prosecutors said in a statement.

According to the news release, Michl allegedly went to Latt's home in the 900 block of Alandele Avenue, between Wilshire and Olympic boulevards, "after she targeted him for being friends with a woman she had been stalking."

The DA's office said Michl knocked on the door and forced herself into the residence after the door was opened by one of the occupants.

"Michl, who was allegedly armed with a semi-automatic handgun, shot and killed the victim inside of the home," the news release said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man shot by an intruder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Firefighter-paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the LAPD said.

"Our hearts ache for the loss of a passionate advocate who believed in the principles of justice and equity within our criminal legal system," District Attorney Gascón said in a statement. "It is devastating to see a life cut short, especially one dedicated to fighting for a more just society.

Latt's mother, Michelle Satter, is an executive with the Sundance Film Festival and was slated to be given the Academy Awards' Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in January.

"Our beloved son Michael Latt fell victim to a tragic act of violence this week. Michael devoted his career to supporting artists, championing organizations that raised up artists of color, & leveraged storytelling for enduring change," Satter said in a statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Michl is being held on $3 million bail. Her vehicle, where she was living, law enforcement said, was booked into evidence.

Michl's arraignment was continued until Dec. 15 in L.A. County Superior Court. She faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Bureau Homicide Investigators at (213)382-9470. If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit the Crime Stoppers website.