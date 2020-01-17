Society

Barack Obama's loving birthday message to Michelle: 'You are my star'

Former first lady Michelle Obama felt the love Friday for her birthday thanks in no small part to a loving birthday wish from her husband, former President Barack Obama.

"In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby!" the former president wrote in a tweet. He accompanied the message with four black-and-white photo booth-style shots of the couple hugging and kissing.



Within a matter of hours, Obama's tweet had earned more than 1 million likes and 150,000 retweets.

The former first lady, born on Jan. 17, 1964, is celebrating her 56th birthday.

Obama's birthday comes just weeks after she was named the "most admired woman" in the world for the second year in a row in a Gallup poll.

The former first lady, a mom of two, is also gearing up for the Grammy Awards later this month. She is nominated in the best spoken word category for the audio version of her best-selling memoir, "Becoming."

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybirthdaysocial mediamichelle obamabarack obama
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News