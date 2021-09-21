Mico's chicken sandwich made with hottest pepper in the world

EMBED <>More Videos

Mico's Hot Chicken sandwich will leave your mouth on fire, and people drive for hours to get a taste!

HOUSTON, Texas -- Mico's Hot Chicken is one of the hottest restaurants in Houston, Texas where rain, heat, and even a pandemic can't keep diners away.

Kimico and Christopher Frydenlund wanted to bring Nashville's hot chicken craze to Houston.

After working on their recipes, they opened their food truck in 2019 and it became a huge hit.

In 2020, they opened their brick and mortar location, and there is a line from the moment they open, to the moment they close.

There are only three items on the menu, their famous "sammich," loaded fries, and a tender basket.

You can order with multiple heat levels with ultra hot being made with the hottest pepper in the world.

So the question is...can you take the heat?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonabc13 plus heightsfoodworth the waitktrkrestaurantchickenlocalish
Mico's chicken sandwich made with hottest pepper in the world
Heights House Hotel went from 70s motel to staycation dream
Mico's chicken sandwich made with hottest pepper in the world
Beloved bakery paying it forward, one bolillo at a time
TOP STORIES
Kevin de León announces he is running for mayor of Los Angeles
Autopsy set to be performed on Petito; Laundrie remains missing
George Holliday, who filmed Rodney King beating, dies of COVID
Jo Lasorda, widow of former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, dies at 91
Dallas-area couple kicked out of restaurant for wearing masks
Video appears to show man force woman into car in Bell Gardens
Procession to be held for fallen Marine Cpl. Dylan Merola
Show More
3 charged in NYC restaurant assault claim racial bias
J&J says 2nd dose of vaccine after 2 months results in more protection
2 boys last seen in Altadena reported missing
Biden administration increases deportations of Haitian asylum seekers
First look inside the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
More TOP STORIES News