Microsoft down: Users unable to access certain services

According to the tech company, users may not be able to access the following Microsoft 365 services:
- Outlook.com
- Microsoft Teams including Teams Live Event
- Office.com
Additionally, Microsoft added that Power Platform and Dynamics 365 properties are affected by this incident.
On its site, the company stated, "Existing customer sessions are not impacted and any user who is logged in to an existing session would be able to continue their sessions."
It's not known what may have caused the services to go down, but Microsoft is exploring its re-connectivity options.
For more details on the latest Microsoft 365 Status health update, visit Microsoft's website.