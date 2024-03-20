Rams and USA Football host flag football jamboree for 250 middle school students

Organizers of the event said they hope to increase participation among students in the district's co-ed flag football teams.

To celebrate Women's History Month, the L.A. Rams and USA football hosted a flag football clinic to empower the next generation of athletes.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- 250 middle school girls from the Long Beach Unified School District showcased their athletic skills at a flag football clinic hosted by the Los Angeles Rams and USA Football.

"It's been really eye-opening because I thought football was mostly a sport for guys, but it's something everyone can do and it's been really fun," said student Amira Imui.

"California sanctioned flag football at the varsity level. And so starting at the middle school level and creating that feeder program is really important," said Brittney Brothers, director of events and programs for USA Football.

"I just think it's great to expose these young ladies to a different sport, especially a growing sport like flag football," said Denise Sarno, girls athletic director at Cabrillo High School.

Students teamed up with high school flag football athletes to practice various football drills, focusing on skills such as catching, blocking and juking.

"I'm beyond happy to help the younger girls, especially in such a newer sport. And how they don't really have the knowledge of the game and being able to help them in certain situations," said Long Beach Polytechnic High School student Aaya McLyn.

"It motivates me because I know there are other people my age doing the same thing and having the same interests," said Stanford Middle School student Halia Myles.

"There's not as many girls competing on the co-ed team as they would like. So we want to increase that participation. So we want to increase that participation, as well as encourage girls and encourage the district to possibly start a girl's flag football program as well," said Noel Grigsby, associate manager of social justice and football development for the Los Angeles Rams.

"It's really hard for us girls to kind of get on that field. So just being here proving that, is really moving and I hope it moves these same girls to pass it on to the next generation and the next generation after that," said Cabrillo High School student Sophia Fabrigas.

