LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Even more migrant children who were staying at the Long Beach Convention Shelter have been reunited with family.According to the city of Long Beach, 800 kids are now back with family members.As of Friday, just over 100 children remain at the convention center.Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia calls the reunification "incredible progress" and thanks a non-profit social justice firm for representing every child at the shelter.