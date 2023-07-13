Third bus of migrants arrives in downtown LA from Texas

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- About two weeks after a second bus of immigrants from Texas arrived in Los Angeles, the office of Mayor Karen Bass confirmed that a third bus dropped off more migrants in downtown on Thursday afternoon.

Thirty-five migrant passengers who were on the bus arrived at Union Station from Brownsville, Texas, about 12:40 p.m., officials said.

Local government agencies have continued to work with "a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year," Zach Seidl, a spokesman for Mayor Karen Bass, said in a statement. "As we have before, when we became aware of the bus yesterday, we activated our plan."

The L.A. Welcomes Collective, an nonprofit group, coordinated with the city and county of Los Angeles to respond to the arrival. The nonprofit is a network of advocates for immigrant rights, immigration legal services providers, and faith organizations.

The migrants were offered "limited support services, including food, clothing, and legal immigration consultations upon arrival," the L.A. Welcomes Collective said. The group also worked to facilitate family reunions with loved ones residing in the region.

"As an Immigrant rights organization advocating for humane and compassionate integration of migrants to our society, we know how important it is for recently arrived asylum seekers to encounter humanitarian services, veritable information about immigration laws, and coordination between different entities, in the city that receives them," said Gloria Cruz, policy and advocacy director for the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights. "As we have said before, regardless of where they come from, mode of transportation, or intent, we will make every effort to maximize our limited resources to receive asylum seekers with dignity and respect."