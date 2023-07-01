Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has repeatedly said his state's border region is overrun by migrants and hinted more could be sent to L.A. in the future.

Texas governor sends another bus of migrants to Los Angeles ahead of 4th of July weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Another bus carrying dozens of migrants arrived in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon from Texas, the second in the last three weeks.

The bus carrying 41 migrants arrived at Union Station in downtown L.A. around 12:40 p.m.

The migrants, including 11 children, are from eight different countries, including Cuba, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

"Though we were not formally notified, the Mayor's Office became aware of the bus [ Friday ] and mobilized -- working with City Departments, the County, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year," read a statement issued by a spokesperson for Mayor Karen Bass. "The City of Los Angeles believes in treating everyone with respect and dignity and will do so."

The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) were at hand on Saturday to offer assistance at a receiving facility where they received water, food, clothing and medical check-ups. They also got access to legal immigration assistance.

On June 14, 42 migrants were sent to L.A. by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who said his state's border region "overrun'' by migrants and hinted that more transfers could follow.

"Texas' small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico because of President Biden's refusal to secure the border,'' Abbott said in a statement.

Also in June, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously passed a motion directing the city to draft a "Sanctuary City'' ordinance that when passed would prohibit any city resources, property or personnel from being utilized for any federal immigration enforcement.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.