Meet 'Miguel' director Armando Sepulveda Mendoza

: Armando Sepulveda Mendoza is an animation director and stop motion animator from Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico. He now lives in Los Angeles, where he immigrated as a kid and has spent the majority of his life. Currently, Armando is pursuing an MFA in Animation and Digital Arts at the University of Southern California and continuing to make short films while building the foundations for a career where he can continue to use stop-motion and experiment in other artistic mediums to tell his stories through animation.: Miguel must overcome the feeling of being an outcast on his first day of school in a new country.