our america

Meet 'Miguel' director Armando Sepulveda Mendoza

EMBED <>More Videos

Meet 'Miguel' director Armando Sepulveda Mendoza

Bio: Armando Sepulveda Mendoza is an animation director and stop motion animator from Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico. He now lives in Los Angeles, where he immigrated as a kid and has spent the majority of his life. Currently, Armando is pursuing an MFA in Animation and Digital Arts at the University of Southern California and continuing to make short films while building the foundations for a career where he can continue to use stop-motion and experiment in other artistic mediums to tell his stories through animation.

Film title: "Miguel"

Synopsis: Miguel must overcome the feeling of being an outcast on his first day of school in a new country.

Click here to watch Armando Sepulveda Mendoza's short film "Miguel."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
our americalatino heritage monthmoviesmovie newson the red carpet latinofilm festivalotrchispanic heritage
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OUR AMERICA
On The Red Carpet Presents Latino Storytellers Spotlight on LALIFF
Meet 'Wilderness' director Andrés Vázquez
Meet Michael Flores, director of 'La Campana', 'Mi Tesoro'
Meet 'María' director Zoé Salicrup Junco
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Dodgers, Giants prepare for instant playoff classic
2 illegal nightclubs, underground casino busted in Hollywood
Show More
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
More TOP STORIES News