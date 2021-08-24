Active Navy member accused of sending nude pictures to undercover deputy posing as teen

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- An active member of the U.S. Navy stationed out of San Diego has posted bail after being arrested for allegedly sending nude pictures and videos of himself to an undercover deputy who he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department says they were using a social media account and had a deputy pose as a teenager. After several days of conversation, authorities say Jesse Anthony Martinez agreed to meet at a public park to "engage in sexual acts."

When he arrived at the location on Saturday, detectives made contact and took him into custody on charges of meeting a minor for sexual acts, communicating with a minor for lewd acts and sending lewd pictures to a minor.

Martinez later posted $100,000 bail and was released.

The department believes he may have previously met with and engaged in sexual acts with other teenage girls in San Diego, Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario areas.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (909) 477-2800.

