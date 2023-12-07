Dramatic videos show minivan fatally slamming into Metro bus after LAPD chase in downtown

Police released shocking new surveillance video of a deadly crash in downtown Los Angeles in which a minivan that was trying to get away from police plowed into a Metro bus.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police released shocking new surveillance video of a deadly crash in downtown Los Angeles in which a minivan that was trying to get away from police plowed into a Metro bus.

The incident happened the morning of Nov. 5 near Main and E. 17th streets, just off the 10 Freeway, according to officials.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the pursuit started when officers saw a gun being thrown out of a green minivan near Central Avenue and the 10 Freeway.

Dashboard camera video, which was posted to LAPD's YouTube page, showed police following the green minivan, which they said had paper plates. The driver pulled into a gas station and then sped onto the 10 Freeway.

Two people were killed when a minivan that was trying to get away from police plowed into a Metro bus in downtown Los Angeles Sunday morning.

Shortly after, the minivan exited the freeway, crashing right into the bus. The impact so powerful, it knocked over a passenger who was standing inside the bus, surveillance video showed.

The driver, identified as Albert Diaz, and the front passenger of the van were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Diaz was later taken into custody.

The two rear passengers, who appeared to not have been wearing seatbelts, both died.