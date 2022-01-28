Minnie Mouse ditches iconic red dress for pantsuit

Disney announced Thursday the iconic character will debut the new look in March, calling it the first ultra-chic pantsuit.
British fashion designer Stella McCartney designed her look to commemorate two different dates: International Women's Day and the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris.
Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse's very first pantsuit, and it's gorgeous 😍 #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/jKSckBji36— Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 25, 2022
In photos released by the company, Minnie is seen rocking blue and black polka-dotted pants with a matching blazer. She's also wearing her signature bow in the same pattern.
Her heels have also been replaced with a more sensible black shoe.
The collaboration with McCartney will also include a limited T-shirt collection featuring Minnie that will be made available in March.
Editor's note: The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7.