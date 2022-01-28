Minnie Mouse ditches iconic red dress for pantsuit

Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse's very first pantsuit, and it's gorgeous 😍 #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/jKSckBji36 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 25, 2022

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Minnie Mouse is getting a makeover and she's saying farewell to her red polka-dotted dress!Disney announced Thursday the iconic character will debut the new look in March, calling it the first ultra-chic pantsuit.British fashion designer Stella McCartney designed her look to commemorate two different dates: International Women's Day and the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris.In photos released by the company, Minnie is seen rocking blue and black polka-dotted pants with a matching blazer. She's also wearing her signature bow in the same pattern.Her heels have also been replaced with a more sensible black shoe.The collaboration with McCartney will also include a limited T-shirt collection featuring Minnie that will be made available in March.