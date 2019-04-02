Crime & Safety

FBI: Missing 15-year-old may be traveling with 47-year-old man

Authorities believe a missing 15-year-old may be traveling with a 47-year-old man.

PORT BARRE, Louisana -- Authorities believe missing Louisiana teen Domeanna Spell may be traveling with a 47-year-old man.

Spell's family says the 15-year-old babysat Cory "Shane" Disotel's three children. Spell's family contacted police when they discovered a number of inappropriate texts from Disotel to their daughter.

Spell was last seen on Thursday getting off her school bus.

Spell is described as having long, light brown hair with blue/hazel eyes. She is about 5'2'' and weighs approximately 105 pounds.

Disotel has blue eyes and thinning brown hair. He stands about 5'8'' tall and weighs 155 pounds.

Authorities believe they may be traveling in a silver 2003 Honda Civic.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or tips to call 1-800-225-5324.
