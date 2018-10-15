Missing 22-year-old woman last seen in Shadow Hills found safe

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 22-year-old woman in Sun Valley. (KABC)

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A missing 22-year-old woman who was last seen in Shadow Hills has been found safe, authorities said.

Sahara Eve Von Fisher was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 9600 block of Stonehurst Avenue. Los Angeles police said on Monday that Fisher was found in good condition, and that her family members have been notified. No further details were disclosed.

At the time when she went missing, Fisher's family and friends said she left without her cellphone. They searched the streets and the wooded area near the Tujunga wash for clues as to where she may have gone.

"It's hard to sleep. It's hard to do anything when you think someone might be out in a vulnerable situation. Worse than that, she's so kind and sweet and trusting that she may become prey," her mother, Yvonne Brossus-Fisher, said.

Her friend Flora Demirchian said she was scared something terrible may have happened to Sahara.

"I think she went out for a walk and I think the worst. I think something bad might have happened to her. I think she may have gotten lost hiking if she decided to go hiking. I wish she took her phone with her. I wish all of these things, but it's odd. It's odd that we haven't found her yet," she said.

Loved ones posted flyers all over the streets and wooded area. They also made a "Find Sahara" Facebook page, which has gained about 1,000 followers.

She is described as African American with light black hair and hazel or green eyes. She's about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 125 pounds.

Note: An earlier version of this story stated Fisher was described to be about 160 pounds, but that information was later corrected by relatives.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womanmissing personsearchSun ValleyLos AngelesLos Angeles CountySan Fernando Valley
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tree in Tustin falls on car, kills woman inside
Santa Ana winds leave thousands without power across SoCal
Person of interest sought after baby found in Lakewood Walmart
Orange man accused of breaking into home, leaving semen on laptop
Southern California red flag warnings in place through Tuesday
Climate change to cause global beer shortage, scientists say
Sexual assault suspect sought for attacking woman in Arcadia
Dodgers vs. Brewers: Preview of Game 3 as NLCS shifts to LA
Show More
16-year-old Fresno boy shoots, kills dad strangling his mom
Sewage spill shuts down Huntington Harbour to swimmers
VIDEO: Man throws Bird scooters through window of Venice bar
Teslaquila: Tesla could soon be making tequila
Record shop Fat Beats now open downtown
More News