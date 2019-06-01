Missing 83-year-old Arcadia man with dementia found safe

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- An 83-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing Friday night has been found safe.Tatsushi Paul Nakamura was last seen after he dropped his wife off at a doctor's office today in the 100 block of Huntington Drive in Arcadia.He was driving a white 2000 Lexus sedan with the California license plate No. 4JPA311.He was wearing a blue jacket, red shirt, navy pants and has glasses.Arcadia police tweeted at about 10:15 p.m. that Nakamura has been located and reunited with his family.