Missing boy, 5, found safe in San Diego

Lorenzo Capriccio, 5, was reported missing in the Los Angeles area and later found safe in San Diego County. (LAPD photo)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 5-year-old boy who was reported missing in Los Angeles Saturday night has been located safe in the San Diego area, police said.

Police put out an alert Sunday for the public to help find Lorenzo Capriccio. He was reported missing Saturday around 8 p.m. The report was made to officers with the Transit Services Division working at Union Station.

Police said Monday afternoon that Lorenzo was found in San Diego County in good condition with a legal guardian.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call LAPD Transit Services Division at (213)922-1410 or the LAPD's 24/7 line at (877)LAPD-24-7. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477.
