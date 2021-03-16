Gardena: Search continues for missing 17-year-old boy with mental disability, police ask for help

Ricardo Littles has medical conditions which require daily medication, walks with a limp and has the mental capacity of a 5-year-old, the Gardena Police Department said in a statement.
Ricardo left his home without permission on the night of March 9, according to investigators. Surveillance video shows him leaving the residence wearing a red and black long-sleeve jacket, black hat and white shoes.
He was also carrying a black backpack with "And One" printed on the back.
Ricardo, who was reported missing March 10, "can make decisions on his own but has a speech impediment. Ricardo does not have family in the area and does not know his way back home," police said in a news release.
Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the Gardena Police Department at (310) 217-9670 or Detective Roberto Rosales at (310) 217-9653. Refer to DR. 21-1160.