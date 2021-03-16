Gardena: Search continues for missing 17-year-old boy with mental disability, police ask for help

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A search continued Tuesday for a 17-year-old boy who is developmentally disabled and went missing from his home in Gardena last week, prompting authorities to ask for the public's help in locating him.

Ricardo Littles has medical conditions which require daily medication, walks with a limp and has the mental capacity of a 5-year-old, the Gardena Police Department said in a statement.

Ricardo left his home without permission on the night of March 9, according to investigators. Surveillance video shows him leaving the residence wearing a red and black long-sleeve jacket, black hat and white shoes.

He was also carrying a black backpack with "And One" printed on the back.

Ricardo, who was reported missing March 10, "can make decisions on his own but has a speech impediment. Ricardo does not have family in the area and does not know his way back home," police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the Gardena Police Department at (310) 217-9670 or Detective Roberto Rosales at (310) 217-9653. Refer to DR. 21-1160.

