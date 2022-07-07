LAPD asks for public's help finding missing 11-year-old girl from San Fernando Valley

LAPD News: Critical Missing 11-Year-Old pic.twitter.com/21un3LiUam — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) July 7, 2022

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are asking for the public's help finding an 11-year-old girl from Panorama City who has been missing since Tuesday night.Nataly Arrellano was last seen Tuesday around 9:40 p.m. in the 14400 block of Nordhoff Street. Her family says she left home without bringing personal belongings.Nataly is described as an 11-year-old Hispanic girl with short black hair and brown eyes. She stands 4 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build, weighing about 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray top with black leggings.The LAPD is asking anyone with information to contact Mission Area Juvenile Detectives, at (818) 838-9810 or (818) 838-9800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).