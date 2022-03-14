Crews searching for missing 57-year-old hiker near San Gorgonio Mountain

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY (KABC) -- Search crews are looking for a missing hiker in San Bernardino County near the San Gorgonio Mountain.David Nguyen, 57, was reported missing over the weekend near the South Fork Trail, according to authorities.His family spoke with Eyewitness News and said Nguyen went on a hike near San Gorgonio Mountain on Saturday but didn't return to the South Fork Trailhead parking lot that night.His car, however, was found in the parking lot by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department the next day.Nguyen's daughter, Jennifer, said he's a retired police officer and an experienced hiker. She told ABC7 his last communication with her was via text on Saturday night."He had called me, I had answered, lots of wind in the background but he was basically updating me, saying that he was almost at the summit and that there was a lot more snow than he expected there to be," she said. "We talked for about 20 seconds and then hung up, and then, you know, I texted him again saying, 'Be careful,' just being the anxious daughter that I am. That was the last that I've heard of him."A hiking group reportedly passed by Nguyen and said he told them he planned to hike in the dark.He's 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, according to his family, and was last seen on the South Fork Trail headed toward Dry Lake.On Monday, search and rescue crews with the sheriff's department were both in the air and on the ground looking for Nguyen.Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.