Body of hiker found near Mount Islip in San Gabriel Mountains; no identity released

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person's body was found in the San Gabriel Mountains Saturday amid the search for two missing Los Angeles County hikers.

According to the L.A. County Special Enforcement Bureau, an unidentified hiker was found near Mount Islip.

Details on the identity, age and gender of the hiker found were not immediately released.

Crews have been searching for two hikers for several weeks, including British actor Julian Sands and Bob Gregory of Hawthorne.

Sands went missing in the Mt. Baldy area while crews have been searching for Gregory in the Crystal Lake area of the San Gabriel Mountains.

The body was found close to where Gregory originally was reported missing on Jan 13.