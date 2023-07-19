Family of missing Long Beach teen says she made disturbing phone call

Diana Rojas, 15, has been missing from her Long Beach home for two months and her family fears she is in danger.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of Diana Rojas has been searching for the missing 15-year-old from Long Beach for two months now and on Tuesday they issued a renewed call for the public's help.

The family's desperate search took on a new urgency recently when they got a call from her in which she said she had been beaten and didn't know exactly where she was.

Diana was last seen by her family on May 29. A neighbor's surveillance camera captured her getting into a silver BMW near her home with an adult man that the family doesn't recognize.

"We are asking for help so we can find her," Diana's mother, Elizabeth Gonzaga said. "It's been a long time since we have seen her, since we've been without her."

Her family says Diana managed to call them via Instagram on July 1. She told them she had been beaten and didn't know where she was except that she was in Bloomington, a community in San Bernardino County.

Retired Los Angeles Police Department detective Moses Castillo has been helping the family and says he spoke with Diana.

"I was trying to get her to tell me where she was at," Castillo said. "She sounded afraid. She did say that she was injured and she couldn't pinpoint where she was."

The family has filed a missing persons report, and Long Beach police say they are actively investigating.

The family thinks LBPD isn't doing enough because Diana had run away two years prior. The family, however, says that prior incident was not her running away on her own, but being lured into a car. Since that incident, they say, they worry about her mental stability.

"Keeping kids against their will is against the law, it's a crime," said Diana's aunt Millie Ayvar. "It doesn't matter if she says she's on her right mind or she wants to be with whoever she's with, she's still a minor."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Long Beach police or Crime Stoppers.