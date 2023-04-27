An urgent search is underway for an 81-year-old veteran who went missing in West Los Angeles.

Urgent search underway for missing 81-year-old veteran in wheelchair last seen in West LA

Frank Charles Rand was last seen Tuesday afternoon near the V.A. Medical Center on Wilshire Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Rand is in a wheelchair and is missing his left leg.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, green pajamas, a black beanie and blue puffy jacket.

His family is concerned for his safety because he has dementia and may not know his way home.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call police at (213) 996-1800 or (877) 527-3247.