Missing Oregon woman found alive near Big Sur in Northern California

EMBED </>More Videos

Official say missing Oregon woman Angela Hernandez was found injured but alive off Highway 1 near Big Sur. (Photo by MCoSheriff/Twitter)

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. --
The Monterey County Sheriff's Office says missing Oregon woman Angela Hernandez has been found alive south of Big Sur, nearly a week after her car went over a cliff.

A couple on the beach reportedly discovered Hernandez near the trail from Kirk Creek, nearly 200 feet down a cliff. Her vehicle was found partially in the water, according to officials.

Big Sur Fire, California Highway Patrol and the Monterey County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

They say she appeared to have a shoulder injury, but was talking and could walk.

She says she has been there since July 6.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office was searching for Hernandez Friday around Highway 1 and Big Sur.

Her car was seen on a gas station surveillance camera south of Carmel last Friday morning.

Hernandez last spoke with her family earlier that morning after spending the night in Half Moon Bay.

The 23-year-old left Portland last week, bound for her sister's home in Lancaster in Southern California.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womanmissing personu.s. & worldNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Search for missing woman traveling through Bay Area canceled
Reward offered after woman traveling through Bay Area goes missing
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News