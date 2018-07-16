The Monterey County Sheriff's Office says missing Oregon woman Angela Hernandez has been found alive south of Big Sur, nearly a week after her car went over a cliff.A couple on the beach reportedly discovered Hernandez near the trail from Kirk Creek, nearly 200 feet down a cliff. Her vehicle was found partially in the water, according to officials.Big Sur Fire, California Highway Patrol and the Monterey County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.They say she appeared to have a shoulder injury, but was talking and could walk.She says she has been there since July 6.The Monterey County Sheriff's Office was searching for Hernandez Friday around Highway 1 and Big Sur.Her car was seen on a gas station surveillance camera south of Carmel last Friday morning.Hernandez last spoke with her family earlier that morning after spending the night in Half Moon Bay.The 23-year-old left Portland last week, bound for her sister's home in Lancaster in Southern California.