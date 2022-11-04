  • Full Story
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

LAPD asking public's help finding teen missing since Halloween

ByABC7.com staff via KABC logo
Friday, November 4, 2022 12:53AM
EMBED <>More Videos

Have you seen this teen? Andrew Wright, 18, has been missing since Halloween night.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a teenager who has been missing since Halloween night.

Andrew Jason Wright, an 18-year-old high-school senior, was last seen Monday around 6 p.m. near the 1700 block of Federal Avenue.

He was last wearing a black coat, maroon vest, gray pants and black leather shoes.

His mother says he has recently been suffering from depression and is extremely worried.

"He went on a walk around 6 p.m." Anna Wright said. "He was supposed to go trick-or-treating with his little brother and sister at 7. And he never came back."

Andrew's father set up a search party where volunteers have been going around looking for him and passing out flyers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD's Missing Persons Unit at (213)996-1800. During non-business hours, calls can be made to (877)LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips may be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

More information available here.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.