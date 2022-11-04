LAPD asking public's help finding teen missing since Halloween

Have you seen this teen? Andrew Wright, 18, has been missing since Halloween night.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a teenager who has been missing since Halloween night.

Andrew Jason Wright, an 18-year-old high-school senior, was last seen Monday around 6 p.m. near the 1700 block of Federal Avenue.

He was last wearing a black coat, maroon vest, gray pants and black leather shoes.

His mother says he has recently been suffering from depression and is extremely worried.

"He went on a walk around 6 p.m." Anna Wright said. "He was supposed to go trick-or-treating with his little brother and sister at 7. And he never came back."

Andrew's father set up a search party where volunteers have been going around looking for him and passing out flyers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD's Missing Persons Unit at (213)996-1800. During non-business hours, calls can be made to (877)LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips may be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

More information available here.