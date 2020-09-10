LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A non-custodial father who was suspected of kidnapping his son in Los Angeles was located and arrested in Las Vegas, officials say. The boy was also found and is safe.
Los Angeles police had been looking for Rodney Dorsett Jr. since he was last seen with his 6-year-old son Chance around 4 p.m. Sunday.
Rodney Dorsett Jr. met with his father, who has full custody of Chance, at a market on Redondo and Washington boulevards, according to police.
"The grandfather allowed his son Rodney Jr. to take Chance and spend time with him, hours went by and Chance was not returned," police said in a statement.
After that, police issued an alert asking for the public's help finding the two, saying they were believed to be traveling by bus, possibly to Texas.
Now police say Rodney Dorsett Jr. was found in Las Vegas on Tuesday with his son and arrested on a Los Angeles County warrant. The boy is safe and was placed in the custody of county Department of Children and Family Services.
Non-custodial father arrested for abduction of own son in Los Angeles
