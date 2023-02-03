22-year-old hiker from Thousand Oaks found dead after apparent accidental fall, officials say

The Ventura County Sheriff's office confirms the body of 22-year-old Zachary Zernik was found Thursday at the base of a cliff in the Boney Mountain State Wilderness Area.

The Ventura County Sheriff's office confirms the body of 22-year-old Zachary Zernik from Thousand Oaks was found Thursday, at the base of a cliff in the Boney Mountain State Wilderness Area.

He was last seen by his family on Saturday morning. He didn't show up for work on Monday and was reported missing Wednesday.

The Sheriff's Office says there is no sign of foul play and it appears that Zernik's death was from an accidental fall.

The department wrote: "It is with great sadness we report that at about 9:00 am, Zachary Zernik was located deceased in the Boney Mountain State Wilderness Park. His death appears accidental. There is no evidence of crime or foul play. The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiners Office pending an autopsy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones."