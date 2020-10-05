Search continues for 21-year-old SoCal man nearly 2 weeks after his mysterious disappearance

Family and friends held in a vigil at a park in Lynwood Sunday for Juan Hernandez. He was last seen on Sept. 22 leaving work at a dispensary in South Los Angeles but he never made it home.
"It's like he vanished (into) thin air. We have absolutely no news whatsoever," said his mother, Yajaira Hernandez.
His car was found a few blocks away with the engine still running and all his belongings inside, but there was no sign of Hernandez, leaving his family desperate for answers.
"We haven't heard any information in regards to Juan, (either) through social media, his financial information, nothing's been used. His best friends and close friends haven't heard anything, which is very unusual," Juan's mother added.
As the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery Homicide Division investigates his disappearance, volunteers gathered at the park for another day of searching and posting flyers, trying to find any clues about his whereabouts.
"It makes me really sad that we haven't found him yet but I'm really hoping we do and hoping everything comes out well," said his friend Manolo.
Hernandez is a marathon runner and student at El Camino College. He has a semester to go before transferring to USC to study engineering.
As investigators look for any clues they can get, his mother is pleading for the public's help.
"Anything that you may know, anything that you may have, report it. It doesn't matter if you think it's little. We just want our baby back home with us safe and sound."
Anyone with information about Hernandez's whereabouts are urged to contact police.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Hernandez's family. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/helpmefindjuan.