Body of missing South LA man found in shallow grave near Barstow

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A South Los Angeles man who mysteriously vanished in September after leaving work has been found dead and two suspects have been arrested, according to police.The Los Angeles Police Department said the remains of Juan Hernandez, 21, were found in a shallow grave in an area north of Barstow on Sunday.LAPD detectives have been working with the FBI to find Hernandez after his family reported him missing.Hernandez called his mother as he left work, but never made it home. His empty car was discovered two days later, parked on a local street, the engine still running.The investigation led detectives to an area north of Barstow near Interstate 15, where remains found were identified by the San Bernardino County Coroner's Office as those of Hernandez.Police on Thursday arrested 27-year-old Ethan Astaphan and 20-year-old Sonita Heng on suspicion of murder in connection with Hernandez's death.The investigation is ongoing.