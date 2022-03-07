Missing student found dead after failing to arrive at OC destination

(Shutterstock)

SAN FRANCISCO -- A University of San Francisco student that had been reported missing after failing to show up at his destination in Orange County, has been found dead inside his vehicle, the Fresno County Sheriff Office confirmed Sunday.

CHP received a report of a fatal crash Saturday along Panoche Road, west of southbound Interstate 5. They found a Tesla overturned in a ditch and located a deceased person, later identified as Chris Liang.

The 21-year-old has been reported missing since Monday, Feb. 28 after going on an impulsive road trip from San Francisco to Irvine, his brother wrote in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

Liang was driving a rented 2020 Tesla Model 3, which was last located at a charging station in Firebaugh of Fresno County, off of southbound I-5.

CHP says the crash happened sometime between Monday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, March 5.

No further details were immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno County Sheriff at (209) 826-3811.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiafatal crashmissing personcalifornia
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
$7 a gallon? At least 1 LA gas station is getting close to that mark
VP Harris marks 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary in Selma, Alabama
American Express, TikTok, Netflix suspend operations in Russia
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
People are booking Airbnbs in Ukraine, but don't plan to check in
At least 26 injured in brawl at Mexican soccer match
USC to lift indoor mask mandate for students, staff on Monday
Show More
Daylight saving time starts next week: What to know
Long Beach's Queen Mary plans comeback with special events
Alec Baldwin says 'Rust' lawsuits aimed at people with more money
Free self-defense class aimed at helping elderly Asian Americans
Official: 6 dead as large tornado roars through central Iowa
More TOP STORIES News