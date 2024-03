Search underway for missing woman in Angeles National Forest

A search is underway for a woman who authorities say went missing in the Angeles National Forest over the weekend.

The woman, who has not been identified by officials, was last seen at the San Gabriel River near the Heaton Flats Trailhead on Saturday.

Search and rescue teams were out combing the area on the ground and in the air on Sunday.

It's not clear if the woman was on a hike or what exactly she was doing when she went missing.